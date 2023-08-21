Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $214.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.97. The firm has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $229.34.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

