Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 4,487 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,170,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,925,000 after purchasing an additional 176,565 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,100,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,734,000 after acquiring an additional 715,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,007,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,306,000 after acquiring an additional 98,568 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $442,477,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,359,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,126,000 after acquiring an additional 603,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

DLR stock opened at $121.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.74. The firm has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a PE ratio of 94.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.76 and a fifty-two week high of $131.94.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 378.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.43.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $346,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at $753,849.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $346,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

