Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SONY. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,043,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,906 shares during the last quarter. Avala Global LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,332,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 546,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,415,000 after purchasing an additional 268,624 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,300,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,475,000 after purchasing an additional 264,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,059,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,670,000 after purchasing an additional 263,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SONY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Sony Group Stock Performance

NYSE SONY opened at $82.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $102.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.94. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $100.94.

About Sony Group

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.