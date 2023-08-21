Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 1,899 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.4% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 46,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 19,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, DMG Group LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 10,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Unilever Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $50.62 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $55.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.93.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.4702 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

