Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 4,056 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,852,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,172,226,000 after acquiring an additional 335,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,266,977,000 after acquiring an additional 348,169 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,653,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $471,534,000 after acquiring an additional 39,965 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $461,990,000 after acquiring an additional 34,064 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,539,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $459,954,000 after acquiring an additional 464,166 shares during the period. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.5 %

LYB opened at $97.39 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $101.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.34 and a 200 day moving average of $92.85. The firm has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at $76,300,861.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LYB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.88.

Get Our Latest Report on LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.