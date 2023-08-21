Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,669 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,200,000 after buying an additional 6,682,725 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,174,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,364,000 after purchasing an additional 117,496 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,377,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,282,000 after purchasing an additional 29,690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,148,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,808,000 after purchasing an additional 645,291 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $192,019,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

CHD stock opened at $93.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.72, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.89. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $100.52.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.56%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.53.

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 7,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total value of $680,632.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,923,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $8,622,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 7,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total transaction of $680,632.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,923,934.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,467 shares of company stock worth $12,037,074. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

