Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 57.5% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 458.3% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.35.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $219.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $219.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.81. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $181.40 and a 1 year high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.57% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.16%.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,665,333.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Articles

