Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $2.11 Million Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AJG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 49.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at $838,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 37.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 25.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on AJG shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total value of $216,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,538 shares in the company, valued at $10,070,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $561,632.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,157.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total value of $216,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,070,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of AJG stock opened at $220.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $216.87 and its 200-day moving average is $204.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.99, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $167.93 and a 52 week high of $227.34.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

