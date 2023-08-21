Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $2.27 Million Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 10,443 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 4.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Down 0.7 %

WELL opened at $81.20 on Monday. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $86.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 353.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.49 and a 200-day moving average of $77.04.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 1,060.92%.

WELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James downgraded Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.92.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

