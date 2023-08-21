Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $2.41 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 15,166 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,183 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,219 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $4,751,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,316,243 shares in the company, valued at $62,534,704.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tony West sold 16,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $699,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 164,693 shares in the company, valued at $6,917,106. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $4,751,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,316,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,534,704.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 225,642 shares of company stock worth $10,325,237. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Tigress Financial began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.52.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $44.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $91.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.13, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.94 and a 1 year high of $49.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.02.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

