Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FMC by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,067,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,850,913,000 after buying an additional 258,552 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in FMC by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,205,000 after buying an additional 1,142,531 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,554,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,254,000 after buying an additional 40,964 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in FMC by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,907,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,035,000 after buying an additional 162,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter worth about $215,051,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FMC. TheStreet cut FMC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut FMC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on FMC from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on FMC in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on FMC from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.57.

FMC Stock Up 0.2 %

FMC stock opened at $89.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44. FMC Co. has a one year low of $86.61 and a one year high of $134.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.49.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. FMC’s payout ratio is 47.25%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

