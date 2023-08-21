Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,408 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,598,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,013,340,000 after purchasing an additional 134,870 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321,500 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 18,282,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $847,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504,325 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,127,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $675,983,000 after purchasing an additional 363,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $667,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $28.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.84 and a 200 day moving average of $34.57. The company has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $53.34.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.15%.

TFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stephens decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.82.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

