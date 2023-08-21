Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,561 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.65% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF worth $38,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTWO. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $65,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VTWO opened at $74.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.04. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $65.63 and a twelve month high of $80.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.2348 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

