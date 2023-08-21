Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Raised by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5,441.9% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,931,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,842,000 after buying an additional 6,806,828 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $435,417,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,265,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 234.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,336,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,430,000 after buying an additional 936,030 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $217.75 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $228.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

