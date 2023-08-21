Vise Technologies Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 165.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,554 shares in the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $651,913,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5,464.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,580,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,015 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,977,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,750,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,174 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $440.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $446.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $423.13. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $461.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

