Vise Technologies Inc. Boosts Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $42.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $156.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.57 and a 200 day moving average of $42.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.62.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

