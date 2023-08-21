Vise Technologies Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Vise Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MPC. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 18,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total value of $1,189,854.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,547.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,905 shares of company stock worth $4,513,612 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MPC. Raymond James upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.93.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.6 %

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $145.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.68. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $89.40 and a twelve month high of $149.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.89%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

