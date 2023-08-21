Vise Technologies Inc. Grows Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Vise Technologies Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 62.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 39.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 18.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 51.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Lam Research by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,414,000 after purchasing an additional 24,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $658.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $87.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.46. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $726.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $648.80 and its 200 day moving average is $569.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 26.73 EPS for the current year.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $505.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $1,336,898.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,265,838.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $1,336,898.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,265,838.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,926,580 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

