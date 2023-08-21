Vise Technologies Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Vise Technologies Inc. increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Mirova bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $39.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.43. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.34 and a 12-month high of $40.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.09.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Scott Neal sold 58,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $2,221,978.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,061.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SFM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.63.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

