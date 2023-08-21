Vise Technologies Inc. Has $761,000 Stock Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,400 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 70.3% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 499 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $56.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $98.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $44.51 and a 1 year high of $67.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BUD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. HSBC lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.06.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.