Vise Technologies Inc. Purchases 1,578 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in Unilever by 0.4% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 46,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in shares of Unilever by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 19,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DMG Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 10,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Unilever Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of UL stock opened at $50.86 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $55.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.93.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a $0.4702 dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

