Vise Technologies Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 46.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,364 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Target by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,119 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Target by 76.8% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth $311,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Target by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,643 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Target by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,721 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on TGT. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Target from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.20.

Target Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $131.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.51. The stock has a market cap of $60.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $124.96 and a 52-week high of $181.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.44%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

