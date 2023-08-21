VNET Group (VNET) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) will issue its 06/30/2023 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $262.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.72 million. VNET Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a negative return on equity of 10.92%. On average, analysts expect VNET Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
VNET Group Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ VNET opened at $3.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.34. VNET Group has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in VNET Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in VNET Group by 749.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in VNET Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in VNET Group in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in VNET Group in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About VNET Group
VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.
