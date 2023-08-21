Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the retailer’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Walmart from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $176.18.

WMT stock opened at $157.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart has a 12-month low of $128.07 and a 12-month high of $162.78. The stock has a market cap of $425.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.16 and its 200 day moving average is $150.18.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,325,851.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at $236,325,851.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total transaction of $975,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,532,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,763,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,582,665 over the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Walmart by 36.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Walmart by 31.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 123.9% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

