WealthPLAN Partners LLC Buys New Shares in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,456,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,581,000 after buying an additional 1,246,474 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,197,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,272,000 after buying an additional 522,719 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,935,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,597,000 after buying an additional 842,486 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,189,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,710,000 after buying an additional 292,256 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,264,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,674,000 after buying an additional 81,514 shares during the period. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

COMT opened at $28.07 on Monday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $24.98 and a 52-week high of $40.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.74. The company has a market cap of $805.61 million, a P/E ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Profile

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

