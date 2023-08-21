WealthPLAN Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Unilever by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in shares of Unilever by 0.4% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 46,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its position in Unilever by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 19,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, DMG Group LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 10,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 10.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Unilever Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $50.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.96 and its 200 day moving average is $51.93. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $55.99.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.4702 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

