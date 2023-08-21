WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $45,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 89.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,065 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,110,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,433,000 after buying an additional 139,037 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 663,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,830,000 after buying an additional 224,505 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

IUSV opened at $77.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.54. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $62.05 and a 12-month high of $81.44.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2769 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.