WealthPLAN Partners LLC Makes New $44,000 Investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28,278.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,577,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $564,412,000 after buying an additional 7,550,320 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,421,936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,899 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108,945.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,471,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466,898 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 216.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,316,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 85.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,193,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $855,209,000 after buying an additional 4,226,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on TSM. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.6 %

TSM stock opened at $91.10 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $110.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.86 and its 200 day moving average is $93.92. The firm has a market cap of $472.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.31% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The business had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.52 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.4724 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.94%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.