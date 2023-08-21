WealthPLAN Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 254 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TEAM. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $452,306.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 203,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,233,057.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total transaction of $255,187.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 118,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,675,016.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $452,306.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 203,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,233,057.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 312,759 shares of company stock valued at $55,429,897. 43.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TEAM opened at $186.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $113.86 and a one year high of $278.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.28.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.56.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

