Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $85.00 price target on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SIMO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $106.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Friday, May 19th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $107.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.83.

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $54.68 on Thursday. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52-week low of $51.44 and a 52-week high of $95.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.01 and a 200-day moving average of $63.72.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $140.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.93 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 11.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Water Island Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 350,981 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $22,810,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 13,274 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 94,171 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 43,566 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 114,989 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $7,473,000 after acquiring an additional 10,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC now owns 354,030 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $23,008,000 after acquiring an additional 72,090 shares in the last quarter. 62.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

