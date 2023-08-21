West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 253.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 1.3 %

WST opened at $387.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $376.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.74. The company has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 56.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.10. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.19 and a 1 year high of $408.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $753.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.71 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 21,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.12, for a total value of $8,337,427.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,233,461.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 21,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.12, for a total transaction of $8,337,427.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,233,461.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.54, for a total transaction of $666,187.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,271.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,275 shares of company stock valued at $20,859,943. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

