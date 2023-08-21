Williams-Sonoma’s (WSM) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $120.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.83 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.36 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.76 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on WSM. Citigroup boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered Williams-Sonoma from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered Williams-Sonoma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.00.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $134.42 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $109.22 and a twelve month high of $170.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.28.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 72.68% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total value of $201,804.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 24,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

