Zhihu (ZH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its 06/30/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Zhihu had a negative net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $144.77 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Zhihu to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Zhihu Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ZH opened at $1.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $656.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.22. Zhihu has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $2.11.
Zhihu Company Profile
Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.
