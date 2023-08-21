Zhihu (ZH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its 06/30/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Zhihu had a negative net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $144.77 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Zhihu to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Zhihu Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZH opened at $1.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $656.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.22. Zhihu has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $2.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zhihu

Zhihu Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Zhihu by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,736,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,522,000 after purchasing an additional 95,891 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Zhihu by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,557,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 437,474 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

