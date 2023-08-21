Zions Bancorporation N.A. Cuts Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. trimmed its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 81.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 168.1% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $767.69.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.6 %

BLK stock opened at $670.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $706.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $684.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.36 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 58.41%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

