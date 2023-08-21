Zions Bancorporation N.A. Decreases Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lessened its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ELV stock opened at $462.78 on Monday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $454.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $463.39.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.04 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 22.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $555.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $568.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Elevance Health

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.