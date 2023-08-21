Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $318,000 Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 419.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $967.40.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $938.00 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $680.00 and a 52 week high of $975.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $940.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $897.24. The company has a market cap of $56.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total transaction of $186,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,620.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total transaction of $186,268.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,620.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total value of $514,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,958 shares in the company, valued at $48,606,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,182 shares of company stock worth $21,721,196. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.