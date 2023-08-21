Zions Bancorporation N.A. Increases Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 354.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OTIS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,197.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 0.2 %

OTIS stock opened at $83.73 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $62.49 and a 12-month high of $91.33. The stock has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.88 and its 200 day moving average is $84.90.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OTIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.43.

About Otis Worldwide

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

