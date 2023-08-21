Zions Bancorporation N.A. Invests $92,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. True Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the first quarter. True Capital Management now owns 1,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 9,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $175.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.23. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.