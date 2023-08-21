Zions Bancorporation N.A. Makes New $225,000 Investment in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $909,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 139.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,923,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,566 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $751,000. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 368.1% in the first quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 63,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 49,609 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of JEPQ stock opened at $46.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.21 and its 200 day moving average is $45.86. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $39.61 and a 12 month high of $49.63.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3659 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.