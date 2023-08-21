Zuora (ZUO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its 07/31/2023 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 23rd. Analysts expect Zuora to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Zuora has set its Q2 guidance at $0.03-0.04 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $0.15-0.17 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 72.78% and a negative net margin of 29.09%. The firm had revenue of $103.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.00 million. On average, analysts expect Zuora to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ZUO opened at $10.00 on Monday. Zuora has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.81.

In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 57,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $577,392.48. Following the sale, the executive now owns 76,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,553.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 57,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $577,392.48. Following the sale, the executive now owns 76,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,553.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 9,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $102,083.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 27,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,068 shares of company stock worth $1,605,535. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Zuora by 1,567.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,204,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,643 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,324,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,500,000 after buying an additional 960,540 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,342,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,962,000 after buying an additional 908,890 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,866,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,964,000 after buying an additional 838,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter worth $7,113,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Zuora in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Zuora from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zuora currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.38.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

