111 (YI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 24th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $538.29 million for the quarter.

YI opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average of $2.79. The company has a market cap of $248.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.94. 111 has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $4.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in 111 by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of 111 by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 19,454 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 111 by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 147,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 22,329 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 111 by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 27,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 111 during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000.

111, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2C and B2B. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services that include online consultation services and electronic prescription services to consumers.

