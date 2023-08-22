1,553 Shares in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Bought by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,553 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 4.8% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Atlassian during the first quarter worth $157,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Atlassian by 21.4% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Atlassian by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP bought a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $51,472,000. 53.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $184.15 on Tuesday. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $113.86 and a 52-week high of $267.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a PE ratio of -97.43 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.56.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.99, for a total transaction of $1,709,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,162 shares in the company, valued at $19,520,560.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.99, for a total transaction of $1,709,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,162 shares in the company, valued at $19,520,560.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.80, for a total transaction of $1,531,177.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,404,156.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 314,408 shares of company stock worth $55,957,387. Insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

