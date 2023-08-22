1,700 Shares in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Bought by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 3.5% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,236,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in American Tower by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 11,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 7.2% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 65,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $313,000. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of AMT stock opened at $175.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.92. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $172.55 and a 1 year high of $274.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $81.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 303.38%.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total transaction of $665,718.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,085,715.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,024,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,085,715.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,251 shares of company stock worth $2,957,531. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMT

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.