3,400 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Bought by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 411.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $763,398,000 after acquiring an additional 12,286,893 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,773,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $891,455,000 after purchasing an additional 117,302 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $709,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,984 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $581,559,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.5% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,063,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $486,563,000 after purchasing an additional 194,764 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,636,594.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $832,169.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,315.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $3,221,466.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares in the company, valued at $10,636,594.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 188,810 shares of company stock valued at $12,977,820. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $63.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.87 and a beta of 1.35. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $74.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.16%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

