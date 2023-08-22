3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 62.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 64,547 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in 3M by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 3,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.27.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM stock opened at $99.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12-month low of $92.38 and a 12-month high of $144.01.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -211.27%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

