5,160 Shares in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Acquired by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,160 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHP opened at $56.25 on Tuesday. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $71.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Liberum Capital raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,565.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

