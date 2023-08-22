52,101 Shares in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Purchased by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 52,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in US Foods by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,841,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,002,000 after acquiring an additional 167,929 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in US Foods by 4.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,620,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,636,000 after acquiring an additional 692,323 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in US Foods by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 4,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,585,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,488,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,030,000 after purchasing an additional 30,513 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,729,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,851,000 after purchasing an additional 117,804 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on USFD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of US Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, US Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.45.

US Foods Price Performance

NYSE USFD opened at $40.12 on Tuesday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $44.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.72.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

