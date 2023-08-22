599 Shares in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Acquired by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after acquiring an additional 190,889 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,578,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,061,000 after purchasing an additional 62,303 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,025,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,799,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth $519,286,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,737,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,618,000 after acquiring an additional 178,108 shares during the period. 81.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PH shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $395.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $383.00 to $446.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.57.

In other news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $620,821.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,817.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total transaction of $362,002.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,569. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $620,821.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,817.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,418 shares of company stock worth $4,104,307 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $397.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $395.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $235.69 and a 12 month high of $428.16. The company has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.00%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

