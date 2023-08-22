6,059 Shares in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Purchased by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,633,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,940,000 after buying an additional 263,189 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,152,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,924,000 after purchasing an additional 170,171 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,029,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,450,000 after purchasing an additional 632,036 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 1.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,104,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,833,000 after purchasing an additional 44,623 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 25.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,770,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,530,000 after purchasing an additional 561,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

ALGM stock opened at $38.73 on Tuesday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $53.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.90.

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $278.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 23.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered Allegro MicroSystems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

