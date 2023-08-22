690 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Purchased by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RYH. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF stock opened at $28.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $248.94 and a fifty-two week high of $304.15.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

